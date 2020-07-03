Turkey: Saudi suspects tried in absentia for Khashoggi death

A Turkish police officer guards one of the entrances to a court in Istanbul, Friday, July 3, 2020, where the trial in absentia of two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, is scheduled to begin. Turkish prosecutors earlier this year indicted the 20 Saudi nationals over Khashoggi’s grisly killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul that cast a cloud of suspicion over Prince Mohammed. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)