India's tiger population rises to nearly 3,000

School children wearing tiger masks join an awareness rally to mark International Tiger Day at the Alipore zoo in Kolkata, India, Monday, July 29, 2019. India's tiger population has grown to nearly 3,000, making the country one of the safest habitats for the endangered animals.Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the tiger count for 2018 on Monday said it's a "historic achievement" for India as the big cat's population had dwindled to 1,400 about 14-15 years ago. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)