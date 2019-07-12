Novelist David Baldacci gifts $1M to Mark Twain home

FILE - In this July 14, 2017 file photo, the Mark Twain House sits adorned with red, white and blue bunting in Hartford, Conn. The historic home where Mark Twain and his family once lived has received a $1 million gift from bestselling novelist David Baldacci and his wife. The Mark Twain House & Museum says the gift is expected to support new initiatives including writing programs and more appearances by authors. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)