Official: Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan Oct. 14

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge leaves after a visit to The Natural History Museum in London, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Museum, visited the Natural History Museum's Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping protect UK wildlife at a time when it is under a greater threat than ever before. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)