Manchester bomber's brother convicted of 22 counts of murder

FILE- In this Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo, a sign is seen with flowers and candles after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, was convicted Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of murder for helping to plan the attack. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)