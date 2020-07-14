Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Tyra Banks attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 2 live show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” ABC said Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that Banks will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer for the celebrity dance contest. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)