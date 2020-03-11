Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024

Valentina Tereshkova, the world's first woman cosmonaut, center, and other Russian lawmakers attend a session prior to voting for constitutional amendments at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Putin says he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek another term and remain in power. Putin gave his support Tuesday to the amendment put forward by a lawmaker who as a Soviet cosmonaut became the first woman to fly to space. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)