Nagorno-Karabakh fighting raises threat of escalation

An Ethnic Armenian soldier holds a Kalashnikov machine gun as he looks toward Azerbaijan's positions from a dugout at a fighting position on the front line, during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Armenia's prime minister has urged citizens to sign up as military volunteers to help defend the country amid the conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh as intense fighting has raged for a fourth week with no sign of abating. (AP Photo)