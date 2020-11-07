Japan emperor's brother proclaimed 1st in line to throne

In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, in orange robe, flanked by his wife Crown Princess Kiko, second from left, attends a ceremony for formally proclaims Akishino is the first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, with Emperor Naruhito, second from right, and Empress Masako, right, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Akishisho, Naruhito's younger brother, was formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional palace ritual that has been postponed for seven month and scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)