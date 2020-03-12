Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall cancel performances

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, pedestrians make their way in front of the Metropolitan Opera house at New York's Lincoln Center. The Metropolitan Opera has canceled performances and rehearsals through March 31 because of the coronavirus. The move was announced Thursday, March 12, 2020, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a suspension of travel to the U.S. from Europe for 30 days starting Friday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)