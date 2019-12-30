Huawei says sales rose 18% in 2019 despite US pressure

In this Dec. 11, 2018, photo, a man browses his smartphone outside a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies says its sales rose about 18 percent in 2019 despite U.S. pressure to restrict its business. The estimate came Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in an annual New Year's message to employees. The letter predicts a difficult year in 2020, saying that the U.S. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)