Migrant in Libya relives brutal detention through sketches

This drawing by a migrant artist nicknamed Aser, provided in 2019, shows a barefoot migrant in a detention center kneeling in front of a guard and begging for water while the guard holds it back. The temperature is 43 Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) and a starved migrant lies on the ground. Aser's sketches and paintings capture the claustrophobic reality of the Libyan detention centers, where thousands have been locked away, often for months or years, on their perilous journey to Europe, hoping for a better life. (Aser via AP)