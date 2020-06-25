Pakistan to ground 150 pilots for cheating to get licenses

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2010 file photo, a Pakistan International Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. Pakistan’s state-run airline announced Thursday, June 25, 2020, it will ground 150 pilots on charges they obtained their pilot licenses by having others take exams for them. Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for PIA, said the decision comes after a probe into last month’s Pakistan International Airlines crash that killed 97 people in the city of Karachi. (AP Photo/File)