After controversy, man convicted of killing officer paroled

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Richmond Police Dept shows Richmond police Officer Michael Connors. Vincent Martin, who served decades in prison for the killing of Connors and whose parole grant sparked a still-ongoing investigation by Virginia’s government watchdog agency has been released from prison. Virginia Parole Board chair Tonya Chapman confirmed Vincent Martin's release Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Richmond Police Dept/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)