French Muslims, stigmatized by attacks, feel under pressure

FILE - In this Oct.30 2020 file photo, members of an Italian Muslim association stage a sit-in and prayer to condemn what they see as persecutory acts against the Islamic community in France and against the publication of pictures and what they see as disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad, in Rome. A spotlight of suspicion encircled Muslims again even before the latest acts of extremist violence, including two beheadings. French President Emmanuel Macron has forged ahead with a plan to rid Islam in France of extremists, part a project he labels "separatism," a term that makes some Muslims wince.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)