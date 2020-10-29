Malaysian PM's key ally demands early polls in new snag

FILE - In this July 13, 2020, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin attends a parliament session at lower house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The key ally in Muhyiddin's coalition called for general elections on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, to be held to establish a stable government once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, in a new snag to his fragile hold on power. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)