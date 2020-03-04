Pérez de Cuéllar, Peruvian two-term UN chief, dies at 100

FILE - In this Mar. 28, 2001 file photo, Foreign Minister Javier Perez de Cuellar of Peru, speaks to reporters during a pause in the session of the annual meeting of ministers from the Latin American Group of Rio and the European Union in Santiago, Chile. The former UN Secretary Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar has died in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Santiago Llanquin, File)