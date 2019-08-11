Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrim walk after they cast stones at a pillar symbolizing the stoning of Satan, in a ritual called "Jamarat," the last rite of the annual hajj, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The hajj is required of all Muslims to perform once in their lifetime if they are financially and physically able. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)