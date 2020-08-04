Protest leader Bush ousts 20-year US Rep. Clay in Missouri

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, confers with Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the ranking member, before a hearing on preparations for the 2020 Census, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo., ousted longtime Rep. Clay on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Missouri's Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century. Bush's victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)