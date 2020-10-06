3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole finds

David Haviland, member of the Nobel Committee for Physics, left, and Goran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Academy of Sciences, announce the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. The three winners on the screen from left, Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez have won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for black hole discoveries. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP)