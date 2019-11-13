Utility to pay $360M for major Southern California wildfires

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo Debris and mud cover the street in front of local area shops after heavy rain brought flash flooding in Montecito, Calif. A Southern California utility has agreed to pay $360 million to settle lawsuits brought by cities, counties and other public agencies over deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment in the last two years, including one that was later blamed for a mudslide that killed more than 20 people. An attorney for 23 public entities said Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that Southern California Edison has agreed to the sum to repay taxpayers for firefighting and damage from the Thomas Fire in 2017 and Woolsey Fire last year. (Daniel Dreifuss,File)