NFL players approve labour deal, including 17-game season

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith speaks at the annual state of the union news conference in Miami Beach, Fla. The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players' union. With the NFL Players Association's members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved ‚Äî that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday ‚Äî leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)