Tired of 'Into the Wild' rescues, locals want bus removed

FILE - This March 21, 2006, file photo, shows the abandoned bus where Christopher McCandless starved to death in 1992 on Stampede Road near Healy, Alaska. They're tired of the deaths and multiple rescues linked to the decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska's most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town say that's enough. They want the state to remove the long-abandoned vehicle made famous in the 1996 "Into the Wild" book and later in the movie of the same name. (AP Photo/Jillian Rogers, File )