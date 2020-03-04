US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal

FILE - In this Monday, March 2, 2020 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, speaks during a briefing with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, at the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. military said Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that it has conducted an airstrike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, only days after American and Taliban officials signed an ambitious peace deal in Doha, Qatar. A U.S. military spokesman said in a tweet Wednesday that it was the first U.S. strike against the militant group in 11 days. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)