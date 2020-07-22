UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kongers from January

FILE - In this Wednesday, July. 1, 2020 file photo, protesters against the new national security law gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong. Britain’s government has announced that it will open a new special pathway to obtaining U.K. citizenship for eligible Hong Kongers from January 2021. The Home Office said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, that holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to the U.K. to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after China imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong. Those eligible can access the British job market at any skill level and without a salary threshold, but won't have access to public funds. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, file)