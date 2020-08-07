Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 1974 file photo, Liberty, President Gerald Ford's golden retriever, receives greetings from the President as he made an unexpected visit to the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington. Liberty dropped by while Ford was meeting with Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Maj. Gen. Brent Scowcroft, deputy assistant for national security affairs. A longtime adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush has died. Brent Scowcroft was 95. A spokesperson for the late President Bush says Scowcroft died Thursday of natural causes at his home in Falls Church, Virginia.(AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)