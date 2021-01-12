Sundance adds Coogler-produced ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows LaKeith Stanfield, foreground, and Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the upcoming film "Judas and the Black Messiah." The Ryan Coogler-produced Fred Hampton film will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before heading to HBO Max and theaters, programmers announced Tuesday. Daniel Kaluuya plays the Black Panther Party chairman and his “Get Out” co-star Lakeith Stanfield plays FBI Informant William O’Neill who agrees to infiltrate the group in the late 1960s. (Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)