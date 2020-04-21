Mantel, Evaristo among finalists for fiction's Women's Prize

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, author and winner of the Costa Book of the Year Award for 2012 Hilary Mantel poses for photographers at the Costa Book awards ceremony in London. Hilary Mantel’s book “The Mirror and the Light” and Bernardine Evaristo’s “Girl, Woman, Other” are among six finalists for the international Women’s Prize for Fiction, with the winner due to be announced on Sept. 9, delayed because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)