California Assembly backs repealing affirmative action ban

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, speaks at a rally at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers are debating whether to let voters decide if the state should overturn its ban on affirmative action programs. Weber, who authored the proposal, said what happened to George Floyd showed "the symptoms of a much larger problem." "I hope that this Legislature would no longer be complicit in the status quo," she said. "We will not idly sit back and rest with gender and racial inequality." (AP Photos by Rich Pedroncelli, File)