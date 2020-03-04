Lawyer says award-winning Iran filmmaker summoned to prison

FILE - In this May 24, 2013 file photo, Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof poses during a photo call for the film The Immigrant at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Nasser Zarafshan, a lawyer for Rasoulof, who just won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that Rasoulof has been summoned to serve a one-year prison sentence. The lawyer said the sentence came from three films he made that authorities found to be “propaganda against the system.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)