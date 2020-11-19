Singer Bobby Brown's son found dead at Los Angeles home

FILE - Bobby Brown, left, and Bobby Brown Jr. appear at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. Brown was found dead at a Los Angeles home. He was 28. Los Angeles Police told The Los Angles Times officers were responding to a medical emergency at an Encino home when they found Bobby Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)