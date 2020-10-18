Vietnam landslide hits army camp, buries 22 personnel

Rescue workers recover bodies of army officers buried in a landslide in Thua Thien-Hue province, Vietnam, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in the landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Tran Le Lam/VNA via AP)