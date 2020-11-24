US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 as virus spreads

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, passers-by examine a storefront window in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street shopping district. U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases began across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)