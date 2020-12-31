No charges for police in death of 'boogaloo' movement martyr

FILE - Matt Lemp, left, and his wife Mercedes Lemp pose for The Associated Press in their home, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Frederick, Md. Maryland prosecutors aren't charging any police officers in the shooting death of Duncan Lemp, whose family says he was sleeping in his bed next to his girlfriend when police opened fire. Family attorney Rene Sandler told The Associated Press that Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson Jr. informed the parents and girlfriend of 21-year-old Duncan Lemp of the decision Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)