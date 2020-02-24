Steve Ross, founder of New England Holocaust Memorial, dies

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Holocaust survivors Israel Arbeiter, left, and Steve Ross greet one another at a theater before the premier of the film "Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross," in West Newton, Mass. Ross, a Holocaust survivor who spent decades searching for the soldier who helped him at a concentration camp in 1945, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)