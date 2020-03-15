Spanish King renounces inheritance from father amid scandal

FILE - In this March 10, 2018 file photo, Spain's former monarch King Juan Carlos waves upon his arrival to the Academia Diplomatica de Chile, in Santiago. The Spanish parliament's decision-making board has rejected two proposals calling for the lower chamber to investigate whether former King Juan Carlos received millions of dollars in kick-back payments from Saudi Arabia. The proposals voted Tuesday March 10, 2020 were triggered by an ongoing investigation by Swiss prosecutors into an account reportedly operated for the Spanish monarch, including an alleged payment of 88 million euros (100 million dollars) by late Saudi King Abdullah in 2008. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)