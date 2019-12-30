Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won't end

In this Monday, July 29, 2019, photo, a passerby uses a mobile phone while entering a subway station, in Boston. An anti-robocalls measure signed into law late Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, by President Donald Trump should help reduce the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS, though it won't make all such calls disappear. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)