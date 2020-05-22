Recording Academy records John Prine song for charity

FILE - This Sept. 11, 2019 file photo shows John Prine accepting the Album of the Year award at the Americana Honors & Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Prine died in April at age 73 from complications associated with the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)