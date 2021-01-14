Trump's Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. A Florida legislator wants President Donald Trump‚Äôs Mar-a-Lago club punished for hosting a New Year‚Äôs Eve party where few of the 500 guests wore masks in possible violation of local coronavirus ordinances. Democratic state Rep. Omari Hardy said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 that Palm Beach County must take action against Mar-a-Lago out of fairness both to local businesses that have obeyed the ordinance and those punished for violating it. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)