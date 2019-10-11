The Latest: Opera star's hometown names street after her

Students at the Jessye Norman School for the Arts unveil a sign naming the street outside the school in honor of the late opera star, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Norman, who won five Grammy awards including a lifetime achievement honor in her distinguished career, died on Sept. 30, at age 74. Her funeral is slated for Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)