US consumer spending up modest 0.2% in February

Patrons wait in line keeping social distancing on the parking lot behind a Trader Joe's grocery store in Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, 2020. As supermarkets remained one of the few retail businesses still open, a union representing more than 120,000 grocery store employees and 15,000 who work in drug stores started a petition drive for safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)