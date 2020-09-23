Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

Graffiti covers the exterior of a Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in a historically Black neighborhood in Portland, Ore., that has been the scene of violent clashes with police in recent days. Thousands of protesters in the liberal and predominantly white city have taken to the streets peacefully every day for more than five weeks to decry police brutality, but recent violence by smaller groups is creating a deep schism in the protest movement. As demonstrations enter their second month, they have shifted to a historically Black neighborhood in North Portland. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)