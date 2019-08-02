Poland's president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum

FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, Polish Navy troops stand at the foot of the monument to Polish defenders of the Westerplatte peninsula, where some of World War II's first shots were fired, during ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the war in Gdansk, Poland. Poland’s president has on Friday, Aug, 2, 2019 signed into law a bill that allows the government to seize the site of the first World War II battle and build a new museum there. The controversy around the ruins at Westerplatte Peninsula has pitched Gdansk’s local authorities, which own the area, against the right-wing government, which is pursuing a narrative that highlights Poland’s wartime bravery and suffering. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)