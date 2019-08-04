Kashmir tensions intensify amid India-Pakistan skirmishes

Kashmiri residents queue up at a fuel station in Srinagar, India, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. People in Srinagar and other towns in Indian kashmir thronged grocery stores and medical shops to stock up on essentials. Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as India deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)