Ed Sheeran confirms he's married to Cherry Seaborn

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran speaks during a press conference for the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin. Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married. British media have reported that the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family. In an interview, Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song “Remember the Name,” which refers to “my wife,” before getting married. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, FILE)