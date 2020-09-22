Young Afghan women, men perform whirling Sufi dance together

Fahima Mirzaie performs a Sema dance (Sufi Whirling) in Kabul Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Taking on an unorthodox task in her society, the 24-year-old teaches men and women Sufi whirling. Mirzaie spins alongside men at an Afghan Italian restaurant in center of the capital, Kabul. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)