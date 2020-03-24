Though scuttled, SXSW still goes ahead with film awards

FILE - This Dec. 16, 2019 file photo shows Frank Oz at world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles. South by Southwest, the sprawling Austin, Texas, conference and festival, was one of the first major gatherings canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But its organizers, eager to lend a hand to the movies that had been set to premiere at SXSW, on Tuesday went ahead with its film awards. The festival announced Oz as the recipient of its Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, a prize to honor a filmmaker with an original voice, for “In and of Itself," a documentary of magician Derek DelGaudio’s show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)