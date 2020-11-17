Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, then-National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Acting Defense Secretary Miller said Tuesday, Nov. 17, that the U.S. will reduce troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, asserting that the decision fulfills President Donald Trump’s pledge to bring forces home from America's long wars even as Republicans and U.S. allies warn of the dangers of withdrawing before conditions are right. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)