As lights dance Sensorio artist sees nature, people interact

This Dec. 21, 2019 photo shows an art instillation by artist Bruce Munro, made up of 58,000 shimmering flower-like lights in the rolling hills of Paso Robles, Calif., called the "Field of Light at Sensorio." The display has been drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the rolling hills of central California wine country since internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro placed the lights in the rolling hills there earlier this year. The exhibition on the edge of the picturesque town of Paso Robles runs until the end of June, and Munro says he sees it as helping visitors commune quietly and pleasantly with nature. (AP Photo/John Rogers)