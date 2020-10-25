Thai protesters rally ahead of parliamentary debate

Pro-democracy protesters gestures to flash three-fingered salutes to a bus in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Thailand's government and the country's pro-democracy movement appeared no closer to resolving their differences Saturday, as the protesters' deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down came and went with no new action from either side, and no backing down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)